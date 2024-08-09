AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 7%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 251,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,482,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $814.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 362.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.



AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

