ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.