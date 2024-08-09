ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $15.40. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,345,260 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,654,000 after buying an additional 281,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 823,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

