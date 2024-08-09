ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112,656 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.20.

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

