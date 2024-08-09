Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 173,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,849.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,776,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,909,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

