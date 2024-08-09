Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 178,201 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.58.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 307,756 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 740,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

