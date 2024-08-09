Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 178,201 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.58.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
