ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE ADCT opened at $2.81 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $232.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

