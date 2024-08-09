Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AHEXY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

