Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Adeia has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.03 on Friday. Adeia has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADEA. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Adeia

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.