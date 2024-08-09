Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.77. Adeia shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 28,278 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Adeia by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Adeia by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adeia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,167,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Adeia by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 502,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 123,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

