adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $130.44. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 280.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

