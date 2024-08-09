Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) Insider Michael Ian Rawlinson Purchases 17,982 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($31,712.66).

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £453.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,737.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.86. Adriatic Metals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.20 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

