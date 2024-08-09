Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of WMS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

