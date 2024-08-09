AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. AerSale has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.25.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AerSale by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AerSale by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AerSale by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

