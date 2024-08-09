Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny Sells 2,000 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AFL opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

