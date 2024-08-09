AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Michael C. Arnold Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $132.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

