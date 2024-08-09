agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

agilon health (NYSE:AGLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. agilon health updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AGL opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

