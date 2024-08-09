AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Aug 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a aug 24 dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 11th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

