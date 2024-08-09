AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Bernice Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

