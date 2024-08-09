Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $78.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

