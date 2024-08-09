Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

ABNB opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 52.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.