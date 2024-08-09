Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKAM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

AKAM stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

