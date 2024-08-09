Alasdair Cooke Purchases 236,564 Shares of Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) Stock

Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 236,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,194.29 ($23,502.79).

Caravel Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements. The company explores for copper, gold and molybdenum deposits. It holds interest in the 100% owned Caravel Copper project located in Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Silver Swan Group Limited and changed its name to Caravel Minerals Limited in November 2012.

