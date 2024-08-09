Alasdair Cooke Purchases 236,564 Shares of Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) Stock

Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 236,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,194.29 ($23,502.79).
Caravel Minerals Stock Performance
About Caravel Minerals
Caravel Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements. The company explores for copper, gold and molybdenum deposits. It holds interest in the 100% owned Caravel Copper project located in Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Silver Swan Group Limited and changed its name to Caravel Minerals Limited in November 2012.
