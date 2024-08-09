Albemarle (ALB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

8/8/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $151.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

8/5/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/31/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $103.00.

7/17/2024 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

7/10/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $159.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $203.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

