Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Buys 13,106 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch purchased 13,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$15,334.02 ($9,957.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

