Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.15. 2,908,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,658,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

