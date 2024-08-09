Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

