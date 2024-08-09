Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

