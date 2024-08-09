Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

