ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Nigel Garrard Buys 2,250 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,412.50 ($21,696.43).

Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALS alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Garrard bought 2,750 shares of ALS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.40 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,594.50 ($25,710.71).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Nigel Garrard bought 4,550 shares of ALS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.97 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,572.60 ($41,280.91).

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05.

ALS Increases Dividend

ALS Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. ALS’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.