ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Nigel Garrard Buys 2,250 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,412.50 ($21,696.43).
Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Garrard bought 2,750 shares of ALS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.40 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,594.50 ($25,710.71).
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Nigel Garrard bought 4,550 shares of ALS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.97 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,572.60 ($41,280.91).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05.
ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.
