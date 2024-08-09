ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lifesci Capital lowered ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALXO

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALXO stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,469 shares of company stock worth $554,946. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $2,271,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.