Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Acquires 3,700 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBC. Compass Point increased their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.