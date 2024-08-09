Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Jeffrey Scott Stein Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AMBC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
