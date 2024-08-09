Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak Purchases 5,000 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.