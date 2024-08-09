Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak Purchases 5,000 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
