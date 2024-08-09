Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) VP R Sharon Smith Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) VP R Sharon Smith purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,704.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 74,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,882.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

