American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 324.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,819,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,045,606 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

