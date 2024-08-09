American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
American Express Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AXP stock opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
