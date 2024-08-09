American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.