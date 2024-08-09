American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.