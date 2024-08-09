American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.67%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.85 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4655 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

