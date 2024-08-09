Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

