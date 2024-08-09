AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $92.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

