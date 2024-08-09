Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

AMPL stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

