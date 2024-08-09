Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $20,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,846,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $5,834,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

