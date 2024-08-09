Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. Andersons has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

