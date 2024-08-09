AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

