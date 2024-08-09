AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.09.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
