AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

