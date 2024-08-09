ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Down to $63.29

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.29, but opened at $53.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 72,615 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.