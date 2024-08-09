Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $74.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.49% from the stock’s current price.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $37.66 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.