Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 826.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $103.19 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.