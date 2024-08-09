AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for AppLovin in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

AppLovin Trading Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,073,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

